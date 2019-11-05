Woman, 47, stabs male acquaintance, sprays him in face with pepper spray

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance inside a parked vehicle in Izumisano City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 3).

At around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Yoko Hazama, a part-time employee living in Izumisano, allegedly used a knife to stab the acquaintance, 34, in the left hand and right shoulder inside the vehicle while it was parked on a road in the Sumiyoshicho area.

The suspect also sprayed the victim, resident of Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, in the face with pepper spray. The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Hazama, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “There’s no mistake that I was in possession of the knife for the purpose of killing him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the man fled the vehicle. He then sought help from a security guard for a company nearby.

Hazama also fled the scene in the vehicle. However, police used its license plate number to locate her later.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.