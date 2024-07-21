Osaka woman, 28, arrested after newborn’s corpse found in Kobe golf course toilet

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman after the discovery of a newborn’s corpse at a golf course in Kobe City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 19).

On Saturday, police accused Yuka Takehara, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse. She admits to the allegations, police said.

At around 2:30 pm on the July 19, a female cleaning worker discovered the newborn boy’s corpse inside a bag inside a ladies restroom at the course in Kita Ward. The manager of the course then contacted police.

The baby’s body did not show any visible trauma or decomposition, and it appears that he had died shortly before the discovery, police said.

After an examination of security camera footage, Takehara, a resident of Hirano Ward, Osaka City, emerged as a person of interest in the case.

She is suspected of abandoning the body of the boy in the restroom at around 4:18 pm on July 18.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.