Osaka University student accused of raping female acquaintance at residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male student at Osaka University over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance at his residence in Toyonaka City last year, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 28).

On the night of November 18, Toshiki Suzuki, a third-year student, brought the woman, aged in her 20s, to his residence, located in the Machikaneyamacho area, after telling her lived nearby.

“It seems like you want to have painful experience,” he reportedly threatened before sexually assaulting her as she attempted to fend him off. The suspect also punched the victim in the face and abdomen, according to the Toyonaka Police Station.

Suzuki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, the victim visited a doctor, who later consulted with police.