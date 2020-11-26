Osaka: Trio in custody for abandoning acquaintance’s corpse re-arrested for murder

OSAKA (TR) – Three persons in custody for allegedly dumping the corpse of a male acquaintance in Hiroshima Prefecture have been further accused in his murder, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Nov. 25).

According to police, Kozue Yasuda, 46, Yutaka Morimoto, 43, and Hideyuki Yoneda, 54, allegedly killed Mitsuru Okano, 40, at Yasuda’s residence in Osaka City’s Ikuno Ward over a roughly 10-hour period extends over the night of August 5 and the following morning.

The suspects allegedly tied up Okano and stabbed him with a kitchen knife several times before fatally assaulting him in the head, police said.

Police also accused the three suspects of robbing Okano of 200,000 yen in cash.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Later in August, police found Okano’s body buried in a mountainous area of Higashihiroshima City, Hiroshima. Police subsequently accused the three suspects of abandoning a corpse.

Police believe that the three suspects and Okano were involved in a drug trafficking ring that operated from Yasuda’s residence.