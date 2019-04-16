 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Trio accused in killing of female acquantaince over 2-day period

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 16, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man, his wife and another man in connection with the killing of their female acquaintance in Sakai City over the weekend, reports TBS News (Apr. 14).

At around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Hideki Uemura, a company employee, allegedly used an electrical cord to fatally strangle 53-year-old Kazumi Kuzuhara, 53, at the residence they share, located in a municipal housing block in the Miharadai area of Minami Ward.

Later that morning, Uemura arrived at the Minami Sakai Police Station. “I killed a person,” he reportedly told police.

Officers visiting his residence found a woman — later identified as Kuzuhara, whom Uemura described as “a roommate” — collapsed on her side atop a bed. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital. An examination of her body revealed several wounds to the head and face.

Hideki Uemura
Hideki Uemura (Twitter)

During the course of the subsequent investigation, police also arrested Uemura’s wife, 51-year-old Wakana, and Kazuhiro Yorimoto, 52, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Wakana and Yorimoto allegedly used a baton to beat the face of Kuzuhara in a parking lot in Wakayama City on Saturday night.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incidents.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »