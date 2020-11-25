Osaka: Trio accused in fatal stabbing of elderly man

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested three persons over the alleged fatal stabbing of an elderly man at his residence in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 25).

At around 8:20 p.m., police received a call from a woman who said, “I stabbed a person. I used a knife to stab [the person].”

Officers arriving at the residence in the Sumie area of Sumiyoshi Ward found the man, aged in his 70s, collapsed face-up atop a futon and bleeding from stab wounds to the chest.

The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

That same night, police accused Masami Kageyama, 42, of no known occupation, of attempted murder. The next day, they arrested Tetsuzo Maekawa, 53, and Masao Takao, 37, on suspicion of murder.

Police did not reveal if any of the three suspects admit to the allegations.

All four persons are believed to have been acquaintances. Each of the three suspects either once lived at the residence or currently does so, police said.

In addition to considering whether to change the charge against Kageyama to murder, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.