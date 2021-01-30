Osaka: Trio accused in death of acquaintance shot him with air gun

OSAKA (TR) – Two men in custody in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man in Osaka City last month have further been accused of shooting him with an air gun, police have revealed, reports Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 25).

On around December 28, Tatsuya Uesugi, 34, Ryota Nunomaki, 32, and Daichi Sakaki, 28, allegedly worked together to shoot Daisuke Okumura, 33, dozens of times in the chest and abdomen at Sakaki’s residence in Naniwa Ward.

Upon being accused of inflicting bodily injury, Uesugi and Nunomaki admitted to the allegations. However, Sakaki denied the charges. “The gun in is mine, but I didn’t use it,” he said.

Police had already accused Uesugi and Nunomaki of manslaughter. In December, the pair allegedly assaulted Okumura with water that exceeded a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius in the shower of another residence that Uesugi shared with Okumura.

“Okumura didn’t obey my instructions”

After the incident with the water, Uesugi moved Okumura from their residence to Sakaki’s apartment. The abuse then continued. At around 2:50 a.m. on December 29, Uesugi alerted emergency services.

Personnel arriving at that apartment found Okumura lying face-up at the entrance. He was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

On December 31, police said that the cause of death was sepsis, or blood poisoning.

“Okumura didn’t obey my instructions while we were living together,” Uesugi told police.

Cigarette burns

Upon the arrival of authorities at the second apartment, Uesugi was not present. After making the call, he took a taxi to a third residence in the ward occupied by another acquaintance.

An examination of Okumura’s body revealed that over one third had suffered scalding. As well, he had received dozens of cigarette burns.

Uesugi surrendered to police on January 4. Police first arrested Sakaki on suspicion of harboring a criminal.