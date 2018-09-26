Osaka: Traffic dispute leads to boy being dragged 280 meters

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly dragging a male high school student from his vehicle for several hundred meters following a traffic-related dispute in Sakai City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 25).

At around 7:15 p.m., the vehicle driven by Yoshihiro Nakanishi, an employee in the construction industry, brushed up against a motorcycle carrying two people, including the boy, 17, as they both traveled on a prefectural road in Sakai Ward.

The boy, who was seated on the rear of the motorbike, then got into a dispute with Nakanashi. After the suspect fled in his vehicle, the boy grabbed hold of the driver’s side window.

After a distance of about 280 meters, the boy let go and Nakanishi drove off, according to the Sakai Police Station. The boy was not hurt in the incident.

Nakanishi, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Sakai Police Station. “I was scared, and I thought he would let go if I took off.”

Nakanashi became a person of interest in the case after an eyewitness conveyed to police the vehicle’s license plate number.

The results of an analysis of the breath of the suspect at the time of Nakanishi’s arrest showed an alcohol content that exceeded the standard value. The suspect told police that he began drinking after he returned home.