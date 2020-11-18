Osaka: Teen prostitute ‘served more than 300 men’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 18).

According to police, Masaaki Morimoto, a 38-year-old resident of Nagoya’s Higashi Ward, and the other two suspects, on separate occasions paid the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene.

On Wednesday, police sent Morimoto and the other two suspects to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act and the anti-prostitution law.

Morimoto admits to the allegations. However, the other two suspects deny the charges, police said.

The girl attends a correspondence school. The suspects met her on a dating site for persons interested in enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

During questioning by police, the girl said, “I served more than 300 men.”

The three suspects are among 57 persons arrested in a nationwide crackdown on child prostitution, police said.