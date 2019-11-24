Osaka: Teacher, 37, accused of molesting former pupil

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at an elementary school in Sakai City over the alleged molestation of a girl who was once in his class, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 19).

On the night of June 13, Takuya Goto, 37, took the girl, 13, to a shopping center in Osaka City’s Minami Ward whey they rode a Ferris wheel and used a photograph booth.

As he took her home, Goto later allegedly touched her chest and kissed her inside his vehicle.

Goto, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on November 1, admits to the allegations, the Kita-Sakai Police Station said.

Goto was the homeroom teacher for the girl until she graduated in March. She is now a first-year middle school student.

“It is truly regrettable,” said the superintendent of the Sakai City Board of Education. “After confirming the facts of the case, we will endeavor to deal with the matter strictly.”