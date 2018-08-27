Osaka: Tax staffer accused of illicit filming of girl in book store

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an employee of a regional tax office over the alleged illicit filming of a school girl in Osaka City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

At around 4:30 p.m., Daisuke Hatano, a member of the Himeji City branch office of the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the girl, a middle school student, at a bookstore in the Umeda area.

According to the Sonezaki Police Station, a guard on patrol saw Hatano behaving suspiciously and apprehended him at the scene.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, police said.

An examination of the smartphone of the suspect, revealed the presence of footage shot of the girl, police said.