Osaka: Tax staffer accused of illicit filming of girl in book store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an employee of a regional tax office over the alleged illicit filming of a school girl in Osaka City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

At around 4:30 p.m., Daisuke Hatano, a member of the Himeji City branch office of the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the girl, a middle school student, at a bookstore in the Umeda area.

According to the Sonezaki Police Station, a guard on patrol saw Hatano behaving suspiciously and apprehended him at the scene.

An employee at a regional tax office allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of a girl at a bookstore in Osaka City on Sunday
The suspect, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, police said.

An examination of the smartphone of the suspect, revealed the presence of footage shot of the girl, police said.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
