Osaka: Principal of school for deaf accused of paying teen girl for sex

OSAKA (TR) – The 59-year-old principal of a school for the deaf in Osaka Prefecture has been accused of paying a teenage girl for sex last year, police said on Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 7).

On September 29, Hiroshi Sugita, the principal of the Ikuno School for Deaf Children, allegedly paid 10,000 yen to the girl, 15, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Osaka City’s Kita Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Sugita, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations, according to Hyogo Prefectural Police.

Sugita got to know the girl via a social-networking service. The month after the incident, a person close to the victim consulted with police.

Takayuki Sakai, the head of the Osaka Prefectural Board of Education, said on Monday, “The arrest of the principal, who is responsible for overseeing teachers, is highly regrettable. In addition to offering a deep apology, we will endeavor to deal with the matter strictly after confirming the facts.”