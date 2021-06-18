Osaka police: Murdered karaoke parlor manager had ‘troublesome customer’

OSAKA (TR) – On Monday, the female manager of a karaoke parlor in Osaka City was found murdered inside the premises.

Police have now revealed that Mayuko Inada, 25, had ongoing problems with a male customer, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 14).

At around 10:45 a.m. on June 14, emergency personnel responding to a distress call arrived at Karaoke Pub Goma-chan in Tenjinbashi and found Inada collapsed with stab wounds over her body, including to her chest and neck areas.

She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

“I don’t want to answer the phone”

The parlor is located on the fifth floor of a multi-tenant building about 100 meters from JR Temma Station. Inada opened the parlor in January.

Customers have told police that she had problems with one particular customer. “There’s a troublesome male customer who calls all the time. I don’t want to answer the phone,” she said.

Police believe she was killed on June 11. Security camera footage taken at the building shows her arriving for work that night. However, she is not seen leaving.

Another customer said that the parlor was closed on June 12, two days before her body was found, while noting that the door was locked from the inside.

“She was usually in touch about off days, like via Instagram. So I thought it was open, but she didn’t do that,” the customer said.