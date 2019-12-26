Osaka: Pair nabbed in drunken robbery of taxi driver

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two men who while intoxicated allegedly robbed a taxi driver in doding a fare in Osaka City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 24).

At just past 3:00 a.m. on December 21, Tetsuhiro Kaneshiro, 45, and Masahiro Yamamoto, 46, began harassing the driver from the back seat of his cab in Higashisumiyoshi Ward.

In dashboard camera footage, the suspects, both company employees, are

heard taunting the driver. “Why didn’t you stop? We’ll kill [you],” one of them said. Yamamoto is seen repeatedly grabbing the right arm of the driver.

The pair then fled the vehicle without paying the fare of 2,210 yen.

Earlier this week, police released the footage publicly. After seeing the clip on the news, the pair surrendered to police. They both admit to the allegations.

The night before the incident, the pair went out drinking at a bonenkai year-end party.