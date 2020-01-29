Osaka: Painter accused of dumping corpse of boss of firm in mountains

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a man working in the painting industry for allegedly dumping the corpse of the boss of a painting firm in the mountains in Hyogo Prefecture, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 28).

According to police, Yusuke Baba, the 41-year-old president of the firm, located in Osaka City’s Suminoe Ward, went missing on the night of January 22. The following day, his wife lodged a missing persons report with police.

During the course of the investigation, Yuki Kunimoto, 34, surfaced as a person of interest in the case.

At least 20 stab wounds

On January 24, police found the body, later identified as belonging to Baba, in a bamboo thicket in the Yamaguchicho Kinsenji area of Nishinomiya City, Hyogo.

The body contained at least 20 stab wounds. The cause of death was loss of blood to a slashed artery in the neck, police said, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 28).

Kunimoto, who was accused of abandoning a corpse on Monday, denies the allegations. “I know nothing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Suspect’s vehicle spotted near office

According to police, a vehicle used by Kunimoto was found to have bloodstains inside. Police are now investigating whether the blood is that of Baba.

On January 23, police also found bloodstains near Baba’s office. Thereafter, Kunimoto’s vehicle was spotted in security camera footage taken in the area.

The following morning, police used data on Kunimoto’s smartphone to locate Baba’s corpse in the thicket. It was wrapped in a blue sheet.

I’m the past, Kunimoto received work from Baba. The suspect was also in debt to him.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Baba.