Osaka: Nurse dies after assault by male patient, 51, at residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man after he assaulted his nurse, who later died, at his residence in Osaka City, reports NHK (Jan. 10).

At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call about “a woman who seems to be dead” at the third-floor residence, located in Ikuno Ward.

Officers arriving at the residence found Tokiko Sato, 70, collapsed with injuries to her face and back. She was later confirmed dead.

The telephone call was placed by a male acquaintance of Tomohiro Togame, who lives in residence. During questioning, Togame admitted to repeatedly punching Sato in the head with his fists.

Tagame was subsequently accused of inflicting injury. “My helper, Miss Sato, came to [my residence] as my nurse. After we got into a dispute, I assaulted her by kicking her,” the suspect told police.

Police are now investigating whether the assault by Togame was the cause of death of Sato.