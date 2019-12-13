 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Massage parlors accused of providing sex in violation of law

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 13, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police earlier this week busted two massage parlors in Osaka City’s Naniwa Ward that unlawfully provided sexual services, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 10).

At around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, officers entered parlor Hanamizuki and arrested 52-year-old manager Yuko Okada. She is alleged to have employed a masseuses to provide sexual services prohibited under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Business to a male customer in his 30s in November.

Okada admits to the allegations, police said.

That same evening, police raided parlor Ieraishan and arrested 54-year-old manager Tsuneo Iwai for the same crime.

The busts are a part of an ongoing crackdown by police in the area. On November 26, police busted three Chinese massage parlors that also provided illegal sexual services.

