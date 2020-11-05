 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man unconscious after fatally stabbing mother, leaping from balcony

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 5, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police suspect that a man fatally stabbed his mother at their apartment in Sakai City on Tuesday before attempting to commit suicide, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Nov. 4).

At around 9:00 p.m., a passerby found the man collapsed in front of the apartment building, located in the Ochohigashi area of Sakai Ward.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, is unconscious in a hospital, police said.

The apartment is on the fifth floor of the building.

A man is believed to have leaked from his fifth-floor balcony in Sakai City on Tuesday (Twitter)

At just past midnight, police entered the unit and found a woman collapsed in a hallway with a knife protruding from her back. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The woman is believed to be the man’s mother, aged in her 50s. They share the unit.

Police suspect that the man stabbed his mother before leaping from the balcony in attempting to take his life.

Police plan to question the man about the incident after he recovers.

