Osaka: Man planted spy cam in hotel room to film sex with women

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have accused a 35-year-old man of using a hidden camera in a hotel room in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward to shoot illicit videos of himself engaging in sex with women and uploading the footage, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 1).

Last July, the man, a part-time worker who was not named, allegedly used the camera, concealed by a picture in a frame mounted on a wall of the room, to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of himself engaging in sex with a woman last July. The suspect then uploaded the footage to a pay-to-view site.

The Minami Police Station on Monday sent the man to prosecutors on suspicion of storing and distributing obscene media for a fee. The filming and uploading of footage featuring three other women are also included in the criminal complaint.

“I secretly filmed about 30 women after picking them,” the man told police in using the expression nampa, meaning to pick up. “I wanted to make money.”

He added that he started filming women in the fall of 2018. He had earned around 1.6 million yen from uploading about 20 clips.

The frame — measuring 30 centimeters wide and 23 centimeters high — held a picture of an island scene. After the man checked out of the room on a day in July, he forgot it inside the room.

“A guest left a hidden camera inside a picture in a room,” a staff member at the hotel told police. Officers met the man after he came to collect the item the next day.