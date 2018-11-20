 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man flees after attempting to strangle woman in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 20, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who broke into the apartment of a 29-year-old woman in Kaizuka City and attempted to strangle her, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 18).

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the power to the residence of the woman, located in the Mitsumatsu area, went out while she was playing a video game.

The woman, who lives alone, then went to the entrance and encountered a man who attempted to strangle her with a cord.

A man attempted to strangle a woman at her residence in Kaizuka City early Sunday (Twitter)

The man fled the scene. A neighbor who heard the woman screaming called police. “The door of the residence was still open, and the inside was dark,” the neighbor tells the network. “When I asked if she needed help, I didn’t get a response. So I called police.”

The woman was lightly injured in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man is sought by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

