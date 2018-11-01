 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man clings to hood of car for 370 meters trying to stop thief

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 1, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – A 21-year-old man attempted to stop a male thief by clinging to the hood of his getaway car over a distance of several hundred meters in Takatsuki City early Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 29).

At around 12:20 a.m., the man yelled out from the residence of his parents to the thief after seeing him behaving suspiciously around his unlocked vehicle. When he approached, the thief fled to a black vehicle parked in the area and started to speed off.

The man then jumped atop the hood and held on over a distance of about 370 meters before letting go. The man was not injured in the incident, police said.

Takatsuki
A man attempted to stop a thief by clinging to his getaway car in Takatsuki City early Monday (Twitter)

During the incident, the thief took a wallet belonging to the man from his vehicle that contained 30,000 yen in cash, police said.

The thief was wearing a red or orange jacket and white breathing mask. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder and theft.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »