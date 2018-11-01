Osaka: Man clings to hood of car for 370 meters trying to stop thief

OSAKA (TR) – A 21-year-old man attempted to stop a male thief by clinging to the hood of his getaway car over a distance of several hundred meters in Takatsuki City early Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 29).

At around 12:20 a.m., the man yelled out from the residence of his parents to the thief after seeing him behaving suspiciously around his unlocked vehicle. When he approached, the thief fled to a black vehicle parked in the area and started to speed off.

The man then jumped atop the hood and held on over a distance of about 370 meters before letting go. The man was not injured in the incident, police said.

During the incident, the thief took a wallet belonging to the man from his vehicle that contained 30,000 yen in cash, police said.

The thief was wearing a red or orange jacket and white breathing mask. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder and theft.