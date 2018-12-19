 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man attempts to hang himself after fatally strangling wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 19, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the fatal strangulation of his wife at their apartment in Toyonaka City, a crime he committed before attempting to take his own life, reports Kansai TV (Dec. 19).

At around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, police working off a tip entered the apartment, located in a building in the Nishiizumigaoka area, and found Riko Motoda, 26, collapsed with an electrical cord around her neck. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her husband, So, a school teacher, was found with his neck hanging from a cord attached to a drying pole with in the bathroom. He was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state.

A man fatally strangled his wife at their residence in Toyonaka City before attempting to hang himself (Twitter)

So later regained consciousness. “I strangled [my wife] with a cord,” he told police in admitting to the charge of murder. “I have no reason for doing so.”

Last month, police were consulted after the couple engaged in a dispute about clothing for a wedding ceremony.

