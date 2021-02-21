Osaka: Man accused of setting fire to girlfriend’s apartment

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the apartment of his girlfriend in Moriguchi City, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 21).

On January 31, Satoshi Kadota allegedly trespassed into the residence of his girlfriend, 42, and used a lighter to start a fire. The subsequent blaze burned the entire structure.

The suspect’s girlfriend was not present at the time of the fire. However, two other persons living in other units of the building suffered smoke inhalation.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and arson, Kadota admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the woman’s house key went missing three days before the incident. It was around this time that the couple was experiencing trouble in their relationship.