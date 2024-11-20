Osaka man, 71, admits to leaving corpse of mother at Nara cemetery

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man living in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, for allegedly dumping a woman’s corpse he says is that of his mother at a cemetery in Nara City.

According to the police, Ryuichi Kurata, of no known occupation, is suspected of abandoning the woman’s body at a cemetery in Nara City earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 19).

The woman was found mostly buried in the ground, with only her right wrist and part of her foot protruding. An autopsy revealed that she was over 70 years old and likely died earlier this month.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Kurata said, “[The body is that of my] mother who lived with me.”

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body. They are also seeking the circumstances that led to the incident.