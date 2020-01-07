Osaka: Man, 66, stabs pachinko parlor employee

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly stabbing an employee at pachinko parlor in Tondabayashi City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 5).

At around 4:30 p.m. on January 4, police were tipped off about “a man with a knife acting violently” at the parlor, located in the Wakamatsuchonishi area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the male employee, 27, with the stab wound to the abdomen. The injury is expected to require 10 days to heal.

After the incident, the perpetrator, later identified as Eiji Morinaka, fled the scene. Morinaka later stopped a person on a road in Tondabayashi. “I stabbed a person. I want to surrender,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the scene later arrested Morinaka on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.