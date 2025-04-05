Osaka man, 61, accused of stabbing caregiver with scissors ‘did not intend to kill’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police earlier this week arrested a 61-year-old man for stabbing a female caregiver with scissors at his residence in an apartment complex in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 30).

At around noon on March 30, Atsuya Okazawa, of no known occupation, allegedly took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the female caregiver, 30, in the face while she was visiting his home in Sumiyoshi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Okazawa partially denied the charges. “I’m sure I stabbed her with scissors, but I didn’t intend to kill her.”

The woman suffered injuries to the left side of her face that are not considered life-threatening.

After the incident, a man living nearby called police. Officers rushed to the scene and arrested Okazawa on the spot.

Police are continuing the investigation, believing there was some kind of trouble between the two.