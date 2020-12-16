Osaka: Man, 54, accused in fatal assault of wife

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Kishiwada City, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 15).

At around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Akira Yamada, of no known occupation, allegedly kicked and trampled upon the face of his wife, 25-year-old Miho, in the corridor of the residence.

Miho was confirmed dead at a hospital the following day, the Kishiwada Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm, Yamada denied the allegations. “I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police arrested Yamada after an examination of security camera footage showed him assaulting his wife.

After the incident, Yamada left the residence. Upon his return at around 1:30 a.m. the next day, he telephoned emergency services. “My wife’s eyes are wide open and she seems dead,” he reportedly said.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter.