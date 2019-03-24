Osaka: Man, 52, kept corpse of mother in bathroom

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man after a corpse likely belonging to his mother was found in their residence in Izumi City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 23).

On March 22, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Wakecho area, and found the body in the bathroom.

The following day, police accused the man, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse on March 23. During questioning, the suspect said that his mother died around last August. “She stopped moving, even when I called out,” the suspect was quoted by the Izumi Police Station. “I didn’t know what to do.”

The suspect shared the residence with his mother. On March 21, his mother’s younger sister contacted police after being unable to contact her for an extended period. Officers then visited the residence the next day.