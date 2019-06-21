Osaka: Man, 49, shoves male commuter from railway platform

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly pushing a male commuter off a railway platform in Osaka City’s Kita Ward on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 18).

At around 11:40 p.m., Ryoji Kawano, a company employee from Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, allegedly pushed the male company employee, 46, in the chest on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line platform at Nakatsu Station, sending him onto the tracks below.

The victim suffered an injury to his back that will require one week to heal, the Oyodo Police Station said.

Kawano, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I remember that the other party fell, but I do not know why,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the Kawano and the victim are not acquaint anted. Prior to the incident, the pair exited the same train onto the platform.

An examination of security camera footage showed Kawano pushing the victim onto the tracks. At the time, no train arrived at the platform. Station personnel then assisted the victim.

A witness told police that the pair engaged in an argument inside the train before exiting onto the platform.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.