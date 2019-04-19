Osaka: Man accused of throwing fire extinguisher from 12th floor apartment

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 49-year-old male company employee for allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher from an apartment building in Sakai City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 18).

At around 9:40 p.m. on March 6, the suspect, a Korean national, allegedly threw the fire extinguisher from his residence on the 12th floor of the building, located in the Yamamotocho area of Sakai Ward.

The extinguisher, which weighed about 5 kilograms, landed near a guard on the first floor. The guard was unharmed, the Sakai Police Station said.

The suspect, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “Since I was irritated at the time, I threw [the fire extinguisher], but I did not intend to kill a person,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.