Osaka: Man, 43, suspected of stealing 100 school girl uniforms

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged theft of a school girl’s uniform earlier this month.

According to police, it is a crime that Takashi Sato, a part-time employee, appears to have committed on multiple occasions, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 30).

At around 1:15 p.m. on October 19, Sato allegedly trespassed into a high school in the prefecture and stole a sailor-type uniform from a changing room for the gymnasium.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and theft on Monday, Sato admitted to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted.

The arrest is the second for Sato. On November 16, police accused him of breaking into another

During that investigation, police entered Sato’s residence in Hirakata City and found more than 100 uniforms for middle and high school girls and gym clothes.