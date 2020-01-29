Osaka: Man, 42, accused of raping girl on subway platform

OSAKA (TR) – A 42-year-old man has been accused of raping a girl on a subway platform in Osaka City last year, it has been learned, reports Asahi Television Broadcasting (Jan. 27).

Last June, Jun Hasegawa, of no known occupation, allegedly fondled the chest of the girl, aged in her late teens, inside a carriage of a Midosuji Line train.

Upon the train’s arrival at Nakatsu Station, Hasegawa pulled the girl

from onto the platform. While holding down her head, he is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Hasegawa, who has been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of coerced

intercourse, has declined to comment on the allegations.

The incident took place at around 3:00 p.m. It is speculated that Hasegawa intentionally took the girl to an area of the platform that is away from other commuters and not within the range of security cameras.

Hasegawa is already under prosecution in four other cases in Osaka City. Between last May and July, he is alleged to have molested four other women, aged in their teens to 20s.