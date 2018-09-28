Osaka: Man, 40, nabbed over assault in Nipponbashi

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged assault and robbery of a male pedestrian in Osaka City’s Naniwa Ward earlier this week, reports NHK (Sept. 28).

In the early morning hours of September, Kenji Shiraishi is alleged to have repeatedly beaten the man in the face on a corner in the Nipponbashi area. The perpetrator also stole the victim’s backpack .

The victim was sent to a hospital with injuries to his face. Though he suffered a brain hemorrhage, his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Shiraishi, who has been accused of attempted murder and robbery, denies the allegations. During questioning, the suspect admitted to beating the victim in the face. However, he denied having an intent to kill and stealing the backpack.

The Nipponbashi area is filled with video and electronics stores. Prior to the incident, Shiraishi and the victim bumped into one another on the sidewalk, the suspected told police.

Shiraishi, who lives in the area, was apprehended after police examined security camera footage and spoke with witnesses.

In the footage, the perpetrator is shown dragging the victim as he held the backpack. He then stomps on the head of the victim multiple times as pedestrians wander by. After the incident, a passerby assisted the victim, police said.