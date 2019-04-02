 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka lounge accused of employing Thai woman as prostitutes

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 2, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – The female manager of a lounge in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward has been busted arrested the alleged employment of Thai woman as prostitutes, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 2).

In February, Tamami Hattori, the 61-year-old manager, allegedly employed two Thai women residing in Japan on short-term visas to solicit a male customer and provide him with honban, or full sex.

Hattori, who has been sent to prosecutors for violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations, police said. The two Thai women have also been accused in the case.

Tamami Hattori
Tamami Hattori (Twitter)

Over an 8-month period ending in February, the lounge employed about 150 women, including the female Thai nationals. The business accumulated 7.7 million yen in sales over that period, police said.

