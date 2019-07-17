Osaka: Host pimped girlfriend to cover debts

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a former bar host for allegedly after pushing his girlfriend in order to cover her debts and his, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

Police have accused Takuya Domeki, a 25-year-old resident of Izumi City, of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

Last December, Domeki allegedly instructed his girlfriend, aged in her 20s, to “sell” her body to cover their accumulated debts. “If debt repayment falls short, [someone] may be killed,” the suspect reportedly said.

According to police, Domeki mandated that his girlfriend accumulate 100,000 yen per day via full sex (honban) with male customers. He subsequently received about 5 million yen, which he used to for living expenses and gambling.

Domeki was a host at a club in Osaka City’s Minami area. The girlfriend accumulated her debt at the club, police said.