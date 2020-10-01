Osaka: Girl carrying bullets in Naniwa leads police to pistol in Nara

OSAKA (TR) – A police officer finding a girl in the company of a much older man in the wee hours of the morning usually results in something other than the discovery of ammunition.

However, that was the case in Osaka City last month, reports NHK (Sept. 30).

Early on September 10, an officer on patrol began questioning a girl, 18, and a 44-year-old man on a voluntary basis on a road in Naniwa Ward.

The man, who is believed to be a member of a criminal syndicate, and the girl were inside a vehicle. During the questioning, the officer found 11 bullets inside a handbag belonging to the girl.

After police arrested the pair on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, they learned that the vehicle had been rented from Kenji Nitani, the 44-year-old manager of a painting firm in Nara Prefecture.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, police searched the firm and found a Belgian-made pistol and 176 rounds of ammunition inside a briefcase placed in a second-floor work area.

Police arrested Nitani on the same charge. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Police believe that Nitani obtained the gun and ammunition from a criminal syndicate. The investigation is continuing to learn the route of acquisition.