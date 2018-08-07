Osaka: Gang of 2 sought in ¥10 million robbery of woman

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who robbed a woman of about 10 million yen at her residence in Osaka City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

At around 8:45 p.m., the woman, a corporate officer, tipped off police, saying that she had been robbed at the residence, located in Kita Ward.

According to police, the woman opened her door after the thieves rang the doorbell. After getting inside, they held a knife up to her and demanded money. They then fled the scene with about 10 million yen in cash.

The woman was with her two children at the time of the incident. However, there were no injuries, police said.

The perpetrators are believed to be in their 20s. Police are now examining security camera footage as a part of the investigation into seeking their whereabouts.