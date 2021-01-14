Osaka: Ex-teacher accused of drugging, sexually abusing boy on trip

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a former middle school teacher over the alleged sexual abuse of a male pupil during a school excursion two years ago, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 13).

In October 2019, Yoichiro Nakamura is alleged to have touched the lower body of the boy inside a hotel room in Nagasaki Prefecture after giving him medicine that made him groggy.

Police did not reveal whether Nakamura admitted to allegations of indecent assault on Wednesday.

Nakamura lives in Osaka City’s Higashinari Ward. Before the incident, the suspect summoned the boy to his room. “I have something to give you,” he reportedly said.

Other male pupils and adult men have reported similar abuse by Nakamura to police. At some point after police launched an investigation, the suspect resigned from his post.