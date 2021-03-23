Osaka: Elderly woman strangles husband before slashing her wrists

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police plan to arrest an elderly woman over the alleged murder of her husband, a crime she committed just before attempting suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 23).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the woman, aged in her 70s, alerted emergency services. “I strangled my husband,” she reportedly said.

Police arriving at the residence in the Imafukuminami area found Yu Doi, 74, lying face-up atop a bed.

Doi was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. However, he was later confirmed dead, the Joto Police Station said.

Doi shared the residence with his wife. Police arriving at the scene found that she had slashed her wrists. “I wanted to die,” she said.

With the woman also admitting to killing her husband, police plan to accuse her of murder.