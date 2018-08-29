 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Elderly woman hurt by bicycle tossed from apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was injured by a bicycle tossed at an apartment complex in Sakai City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 29).

At just past 3:00 p.m., a person tipped off police, saying that a “woman was bleeding from the head after being struck by a thrown bicycle.”

According to the Sakai Police Station, the woman, 76, was walking in the courtyard between two buildings at the complex when she was struck by the bicycle. She was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with a 15-centimeter gash on her forehead. The injury is not considered serious.

in Sakai City
An elderly woman walking through the courtyard of an apartment complex in Sakai City on Tuesday was struck by a bicycle thrown from a building (Twitter)

The woman is a resident of the complex. Police suspect that someone threw the bicycle from the roof of a bicycle storage area.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »