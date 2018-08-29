Osaka: Elderly woman hurt by bicycle tossed from apartment

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was injured by a bicycle tossed at an apartment complex in Sakai City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 29).

At just past 3:00 p.m., a person tipped off police, saying that a “woman was bleeding from the head after being struck by a thrown bicycle.”

According to the Sakai Police Station, the woman, 76, was walking in the courtyard between two buildings at the complex when she was struck by the bicycle. She was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with a 15-centimeter gash on her forehead. The injury is not considered serious.

The woman is a resident of the complex. Police suspect that someone threw the bicycle from the roof of a bicycle storage area.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.