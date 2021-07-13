Osaka driver hit and killed postal worker after ‘drinking at a hostess club until morning’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 41-year-old man after a vehicle he was driving struck and killed a postal employee in Osaka City over the weekend, reports Nippon News Network (July 12).

On Tuesday, police sent Jun Naoe, a company employee, to prosecutors on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury.

According to police, Naoe was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Eiji Ishii, 51, as he rode a scooter through an intersection in Chuo Ward at around 10:10 a.m. on July 10.

After being dragged along the road, Ishii struck a wall. Naoe then fled the scene. Ishii was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

That evening, police located Naoe, who lives in Sakai City. An analysis of the breath of the suspect gave a result for alcohol content that exceeded the standard value.

“I was drinking at a hostess club until morning,” he said. “Since I thought I would be arrested by the police, I fled,”

Naoe’s driver’s license was revoked last year. Police are continuing the investigation, including into whether he was intoxicated while driving at the time of the incident.