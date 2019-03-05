Osaka cops seize 500,000 illegal porn DVDs from Nipponbashi shops

OSAKA (TR) – In separate raids, Osaka Prefectural Police last month seized more than 500,000 illegal pornographic DVDs from seven shops in Naniwa Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 5).

Police arrested 9 employees at the shops for possession of the discs, whose content included uncensored genitalia, with intent to sell. Officers also seized machines used to manufacture the discs.

Of the seven shops, four were located in the same building in the Nipponbashi area.

One employee told that the network that the discs are sold for 200 yen each. The employee also assured that the content of each disc was not censored.