Osaka cops raid yakuza office in Saitama on suspicion of fraud



SAITAMA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police this week conducted a search of a yakuza office in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture as a part of fraud investigation, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sep. 6).

On Friday, more than 10 police officers conducted a search of the headquarters office of a secondary group of the Sumiyoshi-kai.

In footage provided by the network, the officers bang on the front doors of the office, peer inside the glass, ring the doorbell and yell inside. “This is Osaka, open up!” they shout.

The raid was conducted to collect evidence on former Sumiyoshi-kai member Ryoya Yaegashi, 28, who had already been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

According to investigators, Yaegashi was a part of the defrauding of a 75-year-old woman living in Hirano Ward, Osaka City in June of this year.

In that case, she was defrauded of approximately 11 million yen in cash through a phone call from someone pretending to be her son, who claimed that he needed money to settle with a girlfriend with whom he was having an affair.

Yaegashi was the “receiver” of the cash directly from the woman at an agreed-upon meeting place.

Police have also conducted searches of two other gang offices under the Sumiyoshi-kai.