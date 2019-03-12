Osaka: Cops raid illegal casino in Shinsaibashi

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police over the weekend raided an internet casino operating illegally in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 11:30 p.m. on March 9, officers entered casino Max, located in the Higashi Shinsaibashi area, and arrested manager Shinji Sugimoto, 52, and two other employees for providing customers with customers with which to place baccarat wagers.

All of the suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Located in the heart of the Minami entertainment district, Max accumulated up to 1.5 million yen in sales each month, police said.