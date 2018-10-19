Osaka cops nab 2nd man over car-ramming incident that ended with shots fired

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a second man over a car-ramming incident in Osaka City’s Ikuno Ward last month that ended with officers firing shots, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 18).

In the early morning hours of September 12, a patrol car from the Ikuno Police Station attempted to stop a vehicle carrying Toru Suetsugu (41) and Korean national Ju Kinchi (46). After the vehicle bolted, a chase ensued.

The vehicle subsequently crashed into another car. When the patrol car approached, the vehicle carrying the suspects repeatedly backed into it. After firing seven shots at the vehicle, officers arrested Suetsugo at the scene. However, Kinchi fled.

An examination of security camera footage in a separate theft case at an unspecified location in the prefecture led police to Kinchi. On Wednesday, police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder in the car-ramming incident. He has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.