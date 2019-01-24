Osaka: Cops bust illegal porn operation; seize 63,000 DVDs

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an online operation based in Naniwa Ward that allegedly sold illegal pornographic DVDs, reports TBS News (Jan. 23).

According to police, Daijiro Nakagawa and four other persons sold DVDs whose content did not include obscured genitalia from a headquarters in Naniwa Ward.

Officers also seized 63,000 discs from a location in an unspecified location in Osaka.

“I wasn’t selling,” Nakagawa told police in denying the allegations. The other four suspects admit to the charges.

According to police, the operation ran six sites. Discs were sold on the sites for 250 yen each.

Over the past three years, the business accumulated 360 million yen in sales, police said.