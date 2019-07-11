 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka cops bust illegal casino in Yodogawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 11, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday busted an internet casino operating illegally in Osaka City’s Yodogawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jul 10).

At around 5:15 a.m., officer entered casino Lemon, located in the Nishi Nakajima area, and arrested three employees, including 24-year-old Satoshi Harada for providing slot wagering on computers connected to a gambling site.

Officers also seized eight computers.

Osaka police raided casino Lemon in Yodogawa Ward on Tuesday morning (Twitter)

All three suspects admit to the allegations.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip last October about “illegal gambling” taking place on the premises.

