Osaka cops bust illegal casino in Yodogawa

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday busted an internet casino operating illegally in Osaka City’s Yodogawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jul 10).

At around 5:15 a.m., officer entered casino Lemon, located in the Nishi Nakajima area, and arrested three employees, including 24-year-old Satoshi Harada for providing slot wagering on computers connected to a gambling site.

Officers also seized eight computers.

All three suspects admit to the allegations.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip last October about “illegal gambling” taking place on the premises.