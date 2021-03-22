Osaka cop accused of illicit filming of sex worker in hotel

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an officer over the alleged illicit filming of a female sex worker at a hotel in Osaka City, reports Fuji News Network (March 21).

On Saturday, the officer, 52, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of the woman, aged in her 30s, while she provided him a sex service inside a room of the hotel.

Upon his arrest on suspicion violating the Minor Offenses Act, the officer, stationed in the juvenile division, admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to look at [the footage] later,” he said.

After noticing that she was being filmed, the woman apprehended the officer and handed him over to police.

“It is regrettable that a staff member was arrested,” a representative of the Osaka Prefectural Police said. “Upon confirming the facts, we will deal with [the matter] strictly.”