Osaka: Arcade management co. accused of tax evasion

OSAKA (TR) – A special investigation division of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday indicted the president of an arcade management company on suspicion of tax evasion, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 11).

Between June, 2015 and May, 2017, Takeshi Odaira, the 35-year-old president of Amusement Trust, allegedly evaded 41 million yen in corporate taxes by concealing 182 million yen in income.

Amusement Trust operates arcades in Osaka and Kyoto prefectures that include claw crane machines. In playing such a game, a player attempts to grab a prize, including stuffed animals and tablet computers, with a mechanical arm.

According to the National Tax Agency, Ohira concealed the income by not disclosing sales made at the arcades and falsely reporting profits. The concealed income was kept at his residence.

Last year, Ohira was handed a suspended prison term for defrauding customers by rigging claw crane machines.