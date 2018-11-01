Osaka: 3 dead in stabbing at Hirakata residence

OSAKA (TR) – Three members of the same family were fatally stabbed at their residence in Hirakata City early Thursday, a case that police are treating as murder-suicide, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 1).

At around 2:40 a.m., a boy telephoned police to report that his “sister was outside screaming.” Officers arriving at the two-floor residence, located in the Katahoko Higashimachi area, found Jun Yamamoto and his wife, Sawako, both aged in their 40s, and their daughter, Risa, a university student aged in her 20s, all unconscious with stab wounds to the back and chest.

Emergency personnel rushed all three persons to a hospital, but they were later confirmed dead, police said.

All four persons share the residence. The knife believed to have been used in the incident was found near Jun. The son was uninjured, police said.

With there being no signs of forced entry, police suspect Risa stabbed her parents before initiating self-inflicted wounds in taking her life.